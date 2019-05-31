Jagdeo dismisses gov’t ‘Green State’ strategy

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday questioned the potential outcomes of the government’s Green State Development Strategy (GSDS), while saying it would be discontinued if his party is elected into office at the next elections.

“This is an environmental strategy superimposed on the country that we, the taxpayers, will have to pay for… How many jobs have they created besides planting some palms on the East Coast?” Jagdeo yesterday asked as he comparing the GSDS to his party’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

“The LCDS was an economic strategy that sought to move Guyana to prosperity and our people to greater wealth and benefits using a decarboniser towards cleaner energy and a greener pathway…this is a ceremonial government and you will get a ceremonial GSDS,” he added…..