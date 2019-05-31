QC wins NIS debating competition semis

Queen’s College (QC) yesterday defeated Bishops’ High School and earned themselves a berth in the final round of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) 2019 debating competition.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) press release, the competition which forms part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the NIS was done in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. The moot, “With improved information technology in schools, students will have an advantage to enter the world of work with greater skills,” was competitively debated with the Queen’s College team opposing and the Bishops’ High School team proposing. In the final outcome, QC managed to best Bishops’ with a score of 86-73.

Lorelei Khanai, third speaker for the opposition, was judged Best Speaker of the competition…..