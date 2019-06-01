GPL CEO assures plan in place to end blackouts

Head of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) Albert Gordon says that the company has a plan to end blackouts and is already moving to secure funding to address its mechanical issues.

Over the last few weeks, large sections of the country have endured long hours of blackout due to technical issues with the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

Gordon, while attending the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen and Tain Talks 18, on Thursday at the Pegasus Hotel, responded to a question by social activist Nicole Cole on whether there is a plan to end blackouts in the country.

“Yes, there is a plan to end blackouts,” Gordon stated…..