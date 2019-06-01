Guyana News

Sale of GuySuCo estates stalled

-gov’t to re-engage with companies ‘which lost interest’

Seven months after it announced that there had been 10 expressions of interest  for three shuttered GuySuCo estates, the government was unable yesterday to point to any progress and said it was seeking to re-engage with the companies as some had lost interest.

“You had interest by several companies and because it [valuation of assets] took a little while, some of [that interest] would have waned and so we now have to re-establish contact with some of the parties who had expressed an interest in the first place. So that is going on,” Director-General in the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon yesterday said when asked by Stabroek News for an update during a post-Cabinet press briefing. 

“I can say to you that that is a very active issue right now,” Harmon added…..

