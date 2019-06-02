Appointment of new Judicial Service Commission on indefinite hold

The inability of the Parliamentary Committee on Appointments to meet and agree on the outstanding member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has resulted in the reconstitution of the body being placed on indefinite hold.

President David Granger said some nominations have to be made by the parliamentary committee. “Once this is done, I move ahead. There is no reason for it to be delayed further,” he told reporters at the Ministry of the Presidency.

He had previously indicated that the members of the JSC would be sworn in by the end of January but this did not happen. Several members of the legal profession have questioned the delay. The life of the last JSC expired on September 30th, 2017.

According to the Constitution, the JSC is to comprise the Chancellor, who is the Chairman, the Chief Justice, the Chairman of the Public Service Commission and such other members appointed in accordance with provisions listed in Section 2 of Article 198…..