Local LGBTQ community celebrates another year of Pride with city parade

Waving rainbow flags and equal rights banners, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community and their allies marched and danced along the streets of Georgetown yesterday as part of the second annual Pride Parade held in Guyana.

On foot, on motorcycles or in cars, participants in their spectacularly coloured floats moved slowly along the parade route, which began at the Parade Ground and ended at the Square of the Revolution yesterday afternoon.

Persons who waited along the route joined the fun at various locations and danced their way in their costumes, some as they chanted, “Homophobia got to go away.”

Comments by bystanders indicated that there were fewer participants than last year. However, those that joined were just as fervent in their support, and many of Saturday’s marchers were also celebrating the 50th anniversary of Stonewall riots between gay nightclub patrons and police in 1969, which in the same year gave birth to the US movement for gay rights. ….