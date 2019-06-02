Miner murdered at Kuribrong

A 28-year-old miner is now dead after he was severely chopped and stabbed on Friday evening during an altercation at Kuribrong, in Region Eight.

The dead man has been identified as Mark Jacobus, called ‘Dove.’

Commander of ‘F’ Division Kevin Adonis last evening confirmed the murder, which occurred sometime during Friday evening.

Adonis said that a team of ranks has since been dispatched to the area to conduct an investigation. Up to late last evening, they did not return.

Reports revealed that Jacobus was stabbed and chopped multiple times about his body during the attack.

He was taken to a nearby medical outpost, where he succumbed while receiving medical treatment.

The motive for the murder was not immediately clear.