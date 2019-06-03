Gov’t defends President’s role in GDF changes

Government yesterday defended the role of President David Granger in changes to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and outlined a number of actions taken to protect Guyana’s territorial waters and reinforce border security.

The actions were disclosed in a statement issued in response to a letter in yesterday’s Kaieteur News. The Ministry of the Presidency’s statement observed that the letter – reputedly written by an unnamed “concerned junior officer” – suggests that since taking office in May 2015, President David Granger has been acting outside of his remit as Commander-in-Chief.

The writer accused Granger of meddling too much in the daily affairs of the GDF and complained particularly about changes with regards to promotions, retirement and interdiction of ranks. “It is even troubling that the Central Management Committee, the decision making organ of the GDF is silent on these serious matters,” the person had written…..