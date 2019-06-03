Nandy Park businessman robbed for ninth time

Bandits yesterday afternoon carted off approximately $300,000 from the MS Hack and Son Supermarket located at Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara in the ninth robbery suffered by the business over the years.

Proprietor Mohamed Shaheed Hack expressed frustration to Stabroek News at being a steady target.

Hack said that at the time of yesterday’s robbery, his wife Florian Brathwaite and an employee, along with customers, were in the supermarket. He explained that at around 12:35pm, the bandits entered the premises under the pretext of being customers…..