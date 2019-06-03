Two remanded over robbery of storage bond

Two men were granted bail at $75,000 each, after it was alleged that they robbed a man of over $100,000 in storage supplies.

Shazak Khan, 40, and Richard Fraser, 41, were brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where they both pleaded not guilty to the allegation.

It is alleged that both men, between May 28 and 29 at Industry/Plaisance, broke into and robbed the storage bond of Ravindranauth Rampersaud.

Rampersaud was robbed of clothes worth $40,000, 144 pairs of slippers, 25 mosquito nets and five boxes of sanitary cups, all totaling $194,500.

The two men were granted bail at $75,000 each and the matter was adjourned until June 21.