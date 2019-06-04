Guyana News

Chief Labour Officer invites 27 oil and gas contractors to meeting on ‘employment’

Chief Labour Officer Charles Ogle has invited 27 oil and  gas contractors to a meeting on Friday to discuss the “basic element of employment relationship”, a statement from the Ministry of Social Protection said yesterday.

The meeting comes amid concerns raised here that subcontractors to ExxonMobil should be ensuring full compliance with local labour standards and that there should be no discrimination against Guyanese in terms of employment…..

