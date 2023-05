With continuing labour shortages especially in the city and on large infrastructure projects, the government is exploring ways to transport workers from far-flung areas to capitalise on the opportunities and it may also allow importing skilled labour from overseas, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has said.

“We did a survey and a number of people said they needed jobs. They don’t want to go that far. It is not just finding a job. They want a job within a certain area,” Jagdeo said.