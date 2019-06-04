Over 600 Region Five farmers threatened by flooding because of sea defence breaches

Over 600 farmers stand to be affected by flooding in Region Five if breaches in the sea defence are not fixed soon, Regional Chairman Vickchand Ramphal said.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Ramphal explained that overtopping of the sea defence at Prospect, Mahaica some two months ago, had resulted in heavy erosion along the dam.

“It caused about 300 feet of erosion that led to a break. After that had happened, some remedial works were done, temporary remedial works by the River and Sea Defence Department [of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure] and that started about six weeks ago,” he related…..