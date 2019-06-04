Teen girl awaits sentence for manslaughter over Perry Mars killing

Naomi Adams, one of five teens accused of killing retired professor Pariedeau Mars at his Prashad Nagar home, is now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge.

Adams pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder on which she was initially indicted, but admitted guilt on the lesser count when she appeared before Justice Navindra Singh this afternoon. She accepted that on May 12th, 2016, she, in the company of others, unlawfully killed Mars during the course of a robbery.

Sentencing for the 18-year-old has, however, been deferred until June 24th, in order to facilitate the presentation of a probation report to the court.

….