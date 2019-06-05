Guyana News

Muslims encouraged to join with non-Muslim brethren to celebrate end of Ramadan

The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), in observing Eid ul Fitr today, an observance marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is encouraging Muslims to work toward unity by promoting peace and harmony.

The organisation, in a press release, reminded Muslims that they bear responsibility for working toward the unification of their country, and that the observance of Eid ul Fitr shows the real meaning of selflessness, goodwill and community…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Teen girl awaits sentence for manslaughter over Perry Mars killing

By

Natural gas eruption in Mabaruma being monitored

Sale of Rose Hall estate likely by July – SPU

By

Comments

Trending