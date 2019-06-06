Guyana News

Charge dropped against landlady accused of stealing wigs, cash

Ashaka King

Accused of stealing $349,000 in items, including wigs and cash, a businesswoman got a lucky break yesterday, after the complainant in the matter offered no evidence against her.

Ashaka King was before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver on a charge which alleged that on March 16, 2018, at North Road, Lacytown, she stole 20 packs of hair valued at $300,000, $46,000 in cash, and three caps valued at $3,000, all totaling $349,000, property of Alana Lewis…..

