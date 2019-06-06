Guyana News

Goed Intent man died of natural causes

Desmond Mars

Desmond Mars, the labourer whose partially decomposed body was found outside his Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara home on Monday died of natural causes, an autopsy confirmed.

The dead man sister, Ann Jones informed Stabroek News that an autopsy conducted yesterday revealed that he died as a result of kidney failure and heart issues.

A large quantity of alcohol was found in Mars body, Jones said…..

