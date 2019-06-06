Guyana, UAE to sign agreements on customs, taxation

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be lending assistance to Guyana in customs and taxation related matters, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon announced late last month before pointing out that government has taken note of the Middle Eastern country’s capacity to invest in the oil and gas sector here.

During a post-Cabinet press briefing on May 16th, Harmon announced that Cabinet had approved a proposed draft bilateral agreement on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters between the Guyana government and UAE.

This agreement, he explained, is modeled in accordance with the World Customs Organization standards and is part of the intensification of the relationship between the two nations…..