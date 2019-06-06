TOTALTEC, Guyana Shore Base Inc begin oilfield safety training

TOTALTEC Oilfield Services, in a partnership with Guyana Shore Base Inc., is set to train over 120 Guyanese in basic safety and oilfield operations over a period of four months.

At a press conference yesterday, which was held at the TOTALTEC Oilfield Academy in Houston, East Bank Demerara, members of the media were told about the partnership and were introduced to the first batch of trainees in the programme.

“We are now embarking on a project with the Guyana Shore Base company that’s operating right next door to this facility to recruit, train and develop and employ 120 Guyanese in fulltime employment roles within the Shore Base company and beyond that as well,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TOTALTEC, Lars Mangal, stated…..