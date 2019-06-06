Guyana News

TOTALTEC, Guyana Shore Base Inc begin oilfield safety training

—over 120 recruits to benefit in first batch

Seated from left are: Joseph Singh, General Manager of TOTALTEC; Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman; Marissa Foster, Geologist at the Department of Energy; and CEO of TOTALTEC, Lars Mangal, along with the batch of trainees at the TOTALTEC Oilfield Academy.

TOTALTEC Oilfield Services, in a partnership with Guyana Shore Base Inc., is set to train over 120 Guyanese in basic safety and oilfield operations over a period of four months.

At a press conference yesterday, which was held at the TOTALTEC Oilfield Academy in Houston, East Bank Demerara, members of the media were told about the partnership and were introduced to the first batch of trainees in the programme.

“We are now embarking on a project with the Guyana Shore Base company that’s operating right next door to this facility to recruit, train and develop and employ 120 Guyanese in fulltime employment roles within the Shore Base company and beyond that as well,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TOTALTEC, Lars Mangal, stated…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Samaroo cites tax exempt rum competition from Puerto Rico

By
No basis for public trust in SARA due to violations – Nandlall

No basis for public trust in SARA due to violations – Nandlall

By

Exxon’s offshore helicopter service provider seeks pilots, engineers

By

Comments

Trending