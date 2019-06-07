Authorities still unsure as to cause of Mabaruma well explosion

The authorities monitoring the well explosion that is suspected to have been caused by natural gas are yet to ascertain its true nature as investigations continue, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) said yesterday.

Head of the CDC, Colonel Kester Craig, had posted via his Facebook Page that several agencies, including the Guyana Water Inc (GWI), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Hydrometeorological Department, were contacted to conduct an assessment of what is suspected to be a natural gas explosion.

However, Captain Salim October, the Senior Response Officer of the CDC, stated that they are unable to confirm that it was natural gas that erupted and would not be able to say so until the EPA does its assessment…..