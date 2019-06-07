Guyana News

St Ignatius Secondary closed for three days due to sanitary issues

Carl Parker

Students of St Ignatius Secondary School in Region Nine are expected to return to school on Monday, June 10, after an abrupt closure of the school due to sanitary issues.

Yvette Archer, the Head Teacher of the school, on June 4, posted on Facebook that in order to facilitate repairs and upgrading of the sanitary block, the school would be closed for three days. The school, which is located next to Lethem in Region 9, was subsequently closed on June 5 and will remain closed for the rest of the week. However, it is expected that the school will be re-opened as per normal on June, 10, 2019…..

