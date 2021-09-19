1,800 Region Nine girls to benefit from year’s supply of sanitary napkins

Some 1,800 girls in Region Nine are due to benefit from a year’s supply of sanitary napkins under the Menstrual Hygiene Initiative, which was launched in the region on Friday by First Lady Arya Ali as part of an historic programme to end period poverty in Guyana.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported yesterday that at the launch ceremony, held at the St. Ignatius Secondary School in Lethem, the First Lady indicated that globally, more than 800 million girls continue to miss school for at least one week every month because of period poverty.