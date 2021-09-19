EPA inspections find most quarries complying with permits

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in collaboration with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), recently conducted a number of inspections of quarries in the Mazaruni and Essequibo areas and found that most of the operations were at an acceptable level of compliance with their permits and management plans.

The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Natural Resources also participated in the inspections. According to the EPA, previous visits to some of the quarries in the area had revealed that many were not complying with the permits. These were recorded and the operators were told to implement remedial measures.