Cops promoted for bravery

From Corporal to Sergeant: Sergeant Clive Clarke (seated) being presented with his stripes by Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman. (Guyana Police Force photo)

Two police officers, who were recently injured in the line of duty, were on Thursday promoted by Commissioner of Police Leslie James for their bravery.

Clive Clarke, who was wounded during a shootout with home invaders at a Norton Street, Georgetown house last week Thursday, was promoted to the rank of Sergeant, while Mark Grimmond, who was in a recent plane crash, was promoted to the rank of Corporal.

Clarke previously had the rank of Corporal, while Grimmond was at the level of Constable…..

