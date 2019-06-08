Man found guilty of manslaughter challenges ‘unreasonable’ conviction

After recently being convicted and sentenced to 14 years in jail for manslaughter, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne resident Navindra Basdeo has filed an appeal as he contends that the verdict was “unreasonable” and cannot be supported by the evidence.

Basdeo, 24, also known as ‘Pone,’ was on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow on a charge of murder committed against Sukhdeo, also known as ‘Vishal,’ 30, also of Black Bush Polder.

Early last month, a jury, however, found him not guilty of the capital offence but convicted him on the lesser count of manslaughter…..