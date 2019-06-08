New Senior Counsel urges appointment of Judicial Service Commission

Newly-appointed Senior Counsel (SC) Stephen Fraser yesterday emphasised the importance of a functioning Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to the country’s judicial system and added his voice to the numerous calls made for the body to be reconstituted.

Fraser touched on the issue during a special sitting of the Full Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature, which was held to admit himself and four other attorneys to the Inner Bar. The quintet, which also includes Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, Carole James-Boston, Robert Ramcharran and Rajendra Nath Poonai, had been conferred with SC status effective January 1st by President David Granger.

During the three-hour long ceremony before a packed court that included senior members of the judiciary, fellow attorneys, family members, well-wishers and friends, Fraser said, “…if I have one hope…is that the Judicial Service Commission be constituted….”….