No bail for Albouystown woman accused of burning toddler

An Albouystown woman was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged in a city court with physically abusing a toddler, including burning her.

Okele Chester, 21, is accused of inflicting burns to the two-year-old’s buttocks as well as bruises to her face.

According to the charge by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, Chester on May 27th, at 56 James Street, willfully mistreated the child in a manner whereby she caused suffering to her health.

Chester pleaded not guilty and later stated that she did not willfully burn the girl.

However, police prosecutor Christopher Morris objected to her being granted bail and he noted the fact that the child would have sustained burns to her buttocks and bruises on her face.

Morris later objected to Chester being granted bail, while noting that if granted bail she would not return to court.

Magistrate Daly subsequently denied the accused bail and adjourned the matter until June 21st.