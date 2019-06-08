Guyana News

Griffith walks

-transition team named as Vice-Chancellor withdraws request to renew UG contract

Professor Ivelaw Griffith

In a surprise decision, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana (UG) Professor Ivelaw Griffith has withdrawn his request to renew his contract.

The announcement last evening by the UG Council said that a transitional management team has since been identified to run the university after June 14th, when Griffith’s tenure will officially end.

Griffith’s withdrawal of the request followed weeks of acrimonious exchanges between him and members of the two workers’ unions, the University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) and the University of Guyana Workers Union (UGWU)…..

