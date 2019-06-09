Bartica minibus operators don uniforms in compliance with code

Months after the Code of Conduct for public transportation providers was launched, members of the United Minibus Union (UMU) in Bartica, Region Seven, have officially donned their uniforms.

Union members officially donned their gold t-shirts, along with black and gold caps, on Sunday June 2nd, in Bartica.

A press release from the UMU stated that operators in Bartica have responded to one of the requirements in the Code of Conduct that was developed and endorsed by the Ministry of Business, the Union, the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana National Road Safety Council. The purpose of the code is to improve the quality, safety and efficiency of public transportation in Guyana…..