Missing Berbice woman found at Enmore, family member arrested

Dhanmattie Sumara, the Berbice woman who was reported missing after she was seen being violently dragged out of a house by a family member last Tuesday, was discovered by police at Enmore North, East Coast Demerara on Friday.

The woman, Sumara, also known as ‘Jenny,’ has since told the police that she was not being held against her well by the family member, who has been taken into custody as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman’s disappearance last week.

According to information gathered, the woman and the family member were both found at Enmore location around 5.30 pm.

Sunday Stabroek News has learned from a police source that the woman has told investigators that a fight erupted between her and the family member after she refused to allow him to see one of her children.

Sumara was last seen being dragged out of a friend’s house in Warren Village, East Coast Berbice, by her hair, while being broadsided with cutlass during the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The woman was placed on a bicycle after which neither she nor the family member could be located.

This newspaper was told that the two had earlier had a dispute which saw the man going to the police station, where he had reported that Sumara stole his passport. However, after Sumara was asked to visit the station, she told ranks that the man assaulted a minor. The man was arrested at the Reliance Police Station and Sumara was taken to the New Amsterdam Police Station for further questioning.

The man later secured bail after the minor was subjected to a medical examination, which found no signs of an assault.

Following his release, he met with Sumara, who had moved to her friend’s home along with her children, and he later returned and kicked down the door to the house and abducted the woman.