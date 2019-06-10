Labour, immigration officials alert oil and gas contractors to local requirements

The Department of Labour and immigration officials on Friday met with contractors in the oil and gas sector to sensitise them about labour requirements here.

The meeting, which targeted foreign and local investors within the sector, provided participants with information on how to apply for their visitor’s visa and work permit when seeking employment in Guyana, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported. The report said that annual leave, basic salary, recruitment, severance allowance and occupational health and safety, were some of the issues raised.

The Head of Immigration and Support Services attached to the Ministry of Citizenship, Carol Lewis-Primo, highlighted the importance of persons in the business sector understanding and adhering to the laws of Guyana if they are to function effectively in the country, DPI reported…..