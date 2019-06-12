Mayor’s vehicle slams into three parked cars

One person was injured after the motor vehicle assigned to the Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine yesterday afternoon crashed into three parked cars along the Rupert Craig Highway.

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) in a press statement issued yesterday afternoon confirmed the accident which it said occurred around 3pm in the vicinity of MovieTowne.

Narine, the statement said was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The identity of the injured man was unknown up to press time. He is said to be the driver of one of the three damaged motor cars. He sustained injuries to his head and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

When Stabroek News visited the scene yesterday afternoon, two of the three cars were still at the site. Narine’s vehicle had already been towed away.

Persons in the area accused the driver of Narine’s vehicle of speeding while others said that he had fallen asleep.

The wife of one of the car owners related to Stabroek News that he had just parked his car and gone over to the seawall when the accident occurred.

“My husband was parked here because he went over the seawall to pass urine…..and he say all what he heard was “bram”. When he look back he didn’t see the car,” the woman said.

The M&CC said that an investigation has since been launched into the accident and a report will be presented at a later date. “The Mayor and City Council … apologizes to the persons involved in the accident, at this time investigations are ongoing and a report will be forthcoming with details in a subsequent press release,” the statement said.