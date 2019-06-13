Guyana News

Man injured in accident caused by Mayor’s driver dies

Mitford Cambridge at the scene on Tuesday

The man who was injured on Tuesday afternoon after the motor vehicle assigned to the Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine crashed into his car and two others along the Turkeyen Public Road, East Coast Demerara yesterday succumbed to his injuries at a city hospital.

A police source last evening confirmed with Stabroek News that Mitford Cambridge, 53, of Lot 11 Section ‘C’ Middle Walk Buxton, ECD succumbed around 2.50 pm at the Georgetown Public Hospital, while receiving medical attention.

Cambridge was the lone person injured in the accident which had occurred around 2.30 pm on Tuesday in the vicinity of MovieTowne.

He was said to have been seated in his motor car, PHH 1846 when the accident unfolded…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Youth admits to robbing Land of Canaan gas station owner, sentenced to three years

Youth admits to robbing Land of Canaan gas station owner, sentenced to three years

By

High Court to rule on Irfaan Ali challenge to fraud charges

By

Man gets three years for robbery with violence on Regent St

By

Comments

Trending