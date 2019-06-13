Man injured in accident caused by Mayor’s driver dies

The man who was injured on Tuesday afternoon after the motor vehicle assigned to the Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine crashed into his car and two others along the Turkeyen Public Road, East Coast Demerara yesterday succumbed to his injuries at a city hospital.

A police source last evening confirmed with Stabroek News that Mitford Cambridge, 53, of Lot 11 Section ‘C’ Middle Walk Buxton, ECD succumbed around 2.50 pm at the Georgetown Public Hospital, while receiving medical attention.

Cambridge was the lone person injured in the accident which had occurred around 2.30 pm on Tuesday in the vicinity of MovieTowne.

He was said to have been seated in his motor car, PHH 1846 when the accident unfolded…..