Guyana News

Mahaicony to benefit from $160M sea defence works

Where the breach occurred at Prospect

The Government of Guyana will be expending $160 million to enhance the structural integrity of sea defences in Prospect, Mahaicony.

Region Five Chairman Vickchand Ramphal had told Stabroek News earlier this month that more than 600 farmers became vulnerable after critical sea defences along the village were washed away due to intense high tides and constant overtopping.

He said that there was an immediate need for extensive sea defence works in the area.

Head of the Sea and River Defence Department of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Kevin Samad, had said that the works were expected to begin shortly as they were awaiting the signing of the contracts…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Appeal Court grants stay of law reports fraud proceedings against Nandlall

Appeal Court grants stay of law reports fraud proceedings against Nandlall

By
Motorcyclist asked to lead defence to causing death charge

Motorcyclist asked to lead defence to causing death charge

By

Corentyne duo found not guilty of  Caitanya Kishundyal murder

By

Comments

Trending