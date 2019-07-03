Gov’t approves proposal to reform ganja laws

Plan or ploy?

The APNU+AFC government yesterday announced a two-month-old Cabinet decision to approve a proposal to remove custodial sentences for persons found with 30 grammes or fewer of marijuana, which the opposition called a “ploy” to gain political mileage.

The Ministry of the Presidency announced that the Cabinet, after extensive discussions and reviews, had approved a proposal to remove custodial sentences for persons found to be in possession of 30 grammes or fewer of marijuana. It further said possession remained an offence but persons would not be sentenced to terms of imprisonment as obtained in the past.

“This is the first of several steps that government intends to take as it considers the recently submitted Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Report on the usages of marijuana, and in particular, usages by our Rastafarian brothers and sisters who require it for use in their worship and sacrament,” it added…..