Jordan loses bid to stay jail order over unpaid US$2M Dipcon award

Finance Minister Winston Jordan yesterday afternoon lost his bid to secure a stay on the High Court order that he be jailed by Monday if he does not pay over the more than US$2 million owed to Trinidad construction company Dipcon by the government for road construction works.

At a Full Court hearing yesterday morning, Justices Diana Insanally and Simone Morris-Ramlall denied Jordan’s application for the stay, while stating that they were of the view that his application had no merit.

Counsel for Jordan, Roysdale Forde, and Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams subsequently sought leave to appeal the Full Court’s ruling, but this too was denied…..