Kaneville man killed in $500 quarrel

A quarrel over five hundred dollars has resulted in the death of a 21- year-old man at Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The stabbing occurred at 11 am on Saturday.
The dead man has been identified as Mervin Squires, a labourer of Lot 52 1st Field Kaneville, EBD.
Police yesterday said the suspect, a 17- year-old who is also a labourer of New Providence, EBD is in custody assisting with the investigations…..
