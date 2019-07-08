Guyana News

Kaneville man killed in $500 quarrel

Mervin Squires

A quarrel over five hundred dollars has resulted in the death of a 21- year-old man at Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The stabbing occurred at 11 am on Saturday.

The dead man has been identified as Mervin Squires, a labourer of Lot 52 1st Field Kaneville, EBD.

Police yesterday said the suspect, a 17- year-old  who is also a labourer of New Providence, EBD is in custody assisting with the investigations…..

