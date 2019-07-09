Felix dismisses Jagdeo claim of gov’t-aided people smuggling ring

Vehemently denying a claim made by the opposition that government officials, including those at the Ministry of the Presidency are facilitating a “people smuggling ring,” Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix yesterday maintained that significant improvements have been made to the immigration sector since the APNU+AFC coalition took office.

By way of a press release issued by the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) last evening, Felix sought to debunk allegations made by Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo during a press conference last Thursday.

Minister Felix, according to the release, described the Opposition Leader as being disingenuous in an effort to mislead the Guyanese public. ….