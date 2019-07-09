Guyana News

Felix dismisses Jagdeo claim of gov’t-aided people smuggling ring

Winston Felix

Vehemently denying a claim made by the opposition that government officials, including those at the Ministry of the Presidency are facilitating a “people smuggling ring,” Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix yesterday maintained that significant improvements have been made to the immigration sector since the APNU+AFC coalition took office.

By way of a press release issued by the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) last evening, Felix sought to debunk allegations made by Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo during a press conference last Thursday.

Minister Felix, according to the release, described the Opposition Leader as being disingenuous in an effort to mislead the Guyanese public. ….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Granger nominates eight for GECOM Chair including Patterson

By

Jordan spared jail time by presidential respite

Floodwater receding after Mahaicony sea defence breach

By

Comments

Trending