Jagdeo asks CCJ to order elections be held by September 18

The Opposition PPP/C has asked the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to order the APNU+AFC administration to hold elections no later than 18th September and that the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) be selected within 10 days from tomorrow.

In his submission to the Trinidad-based court of last resort for Guyana, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo called on the CCJ to give effect to the letter and spirit of the Constitution. The court will tomorrow issue orders based on its findings that the December 21, 2018 vote of no-confidence against the APNU+AFC administration was validly passed, thereby requiring elections, and that the Chairman of GECOM was unlawfully appointed. It had asked both sides to make submission by July 1 on what the orders should be.

Stabroek News had previously reported that Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams has submitted to the CCJ that it should order government to return to the National Assembly to pass a resolution to extend the time to hold elections and if this is unsuccessful, that the President dissolve the House and fix a date for the polls…..