Guyana News

GRA defends move to garnish owed taxes from Dipcon US$2M judgment

The Guyana Revenue Authority

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday maintained that it has the power to garnish owed taxes from the US$2 million due to be paid to Dipcon by government.

The GRA made the pronouncement in a statement in response to a Guyana Times report, which it said quoted the Trinidad-based construction company’s attorney, Timothy Jonas, as saying that a demand for taxes to be deducted from such payment had been “thrown out by the court.”

GRA said it disagreed with Jonas’ “choice of language,” while noting that it could lead to a “misunderstanding of the effect of the Court’s ruling.”….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Public servants to get increase in wages and salaries this year – Jordan

By

Police say making progress in murder of Better Hope moneychanger, daughter

By

CCJ cannot set Guyana’s next elections date

By

Comments

Trending