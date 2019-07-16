Guyana News

Four names cleared for GECOM list

-two sides to meet again tomorrow

President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today met to discuss nominees for the Chairmanship of GECOM and four names were settled on. Two more are needed for the submission of a list of six by Jagdeo to Granger.

A Joint Statement follows By President David Granger and Bharrat Jagdeo, Leader of the Opposition

The President accompanied by Mr Joseph Harmon, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency and the Leader of the Opposition along with Mr Irfaan Ali, MP, met today to discuss the appointment of a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.

It was agreed −

1. that from the list of five names shortlisted by the working group, four were found not unacceptable to the President; and

2. as part of the hammering-out process, the two names suggested by the President and others as may be necessary, will be discussed further.

The Parties agreed to continue meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, 2019.07.17.

From right going clockwise are President David Granger, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, Irfaan Ali and Joseph Harmon. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Jagdeo’s counsel requests Lowenfield begins preparing for elections

Granger, Jagdeo meeting today on GECOM Chair

By

Five charged with murders of Better Hope moneychanger, daughter

By

Comments

Trending