Final list of GECOM chair nominees still to be sorted

President David Granger’s suggestion of retired Justice Claudette La Bennett and GPHC Chairperson Kesaundra Alves for addition to a list of persons to be considered for Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has been rejected by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo who yesterday submitted four additional names.

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon said that the president will once again begin consideration of the four names, with another round of the “hammering out” process scheduled to continue today. Four names had been previously described as “not unacceptable”. Two more names are needed from the four submitted yesterday to round off a list of six for submission to the President.

No time has yet been determined for today’s meeting between the two teams representing the President and the Opposition Leader…..