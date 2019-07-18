Miner charged with robbery of Kristian Jeffrey, two others

A 20-year-old miner, who allegedly robbed motor racer Kristian Jeffrey and two others of articles totalling $1.4 million in separate incidents, was yesterday remanded to prison after he answered to three armed robbery offences.

Shamar Charles appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Five.

The first charge alleges that on May 26th at the Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara, while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, Charles robbed Jeffrey of a gold chain valued $400,000, a wallet valued $10,000 and $15,000 in cash…..