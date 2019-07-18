Guyana News

Miner charged with robbery of Kristian Jeffrey, two others

Shamar Charles
Shamar Charles

A 20-year-old miner, who allegedly robbed motor racer Kristian Jeffrey and two others of articles totalling $1.4 million in separate incidents, was yesterday remanded to prison after he answered to three armed robbery offences.

Shamar Charles appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Five.

The first charge alleges that on May 26th at the Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara, while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, Charles robbed Jeffrey of a gold chain valued $400,000, a wallet valued $10,000 and $15,000 in cash…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Duo charged with attempted murder of taxi driver

By
Kitty man had high-powered gun, fired shots at creek party -court told

Kitty man had high-powered gun, fired shots at creek party -court told

By
Minister says 2,300 house lots for East Coast

Minister says 2,300 house lots for East Coast

By

Comments

Trending