New Japan Ambassador to Guyana accredited

President David Granger yesterday accepted the Letters of Credence from Tatsuo Hirayama, accrediting him as the new non-resident Ambassador of Japan to Guyana.

According to a Ministry of the Presidency statement, President Granger noted that Guyana is in transition to becoming a ‘green’ state, which will see greater emphasis on the protection of the environment.

“The generation of renewable energy, consequently, is among our top priorities as we move towards achieving our goal of becoming a ‘green’ state. As you pointed out, Guyana and Japan signed in June 2018, a Grant Agreement for The Introduction of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficient Power System. This Project is consistent with our country’s Green State Development Strategy. Guyana welcomes continued collaboration in agriculture, capacity building, infrastructural development, renewable energy and the continued global effort to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change to which our states are vulnerable. Guyana looks forward to enhancing our bilateral and multilateral relations and anticipates the strengthening of our relations through the execution of your duties as Ambassador of Japan to Guyana,” the President said.

According to the statement, Ambassador Hirayama said that the cooperation which exists between the two countries are a testimony of the positive relations shared for over 50 years.

“As global partners, our countries share common interests, common challenges and fundamental beliefs such as democracy, human rights and international security. I sincerely hope to develop our bilateral relations on the next level with Your Excellency’s support and the people of Guyana. Your guidance will help in the strengthening of ties between our two countries. I resolve to try my best,” he said.

Attorney General, Basil Williams, who is performing the functions of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Audrey Jardine Waddell also attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, in a courtesy call on Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said that Hirayama indicated that there is keen interest on the part of Japanese companies to invest in Guyana’s oil and gas industry.

DPI said that the ambassador also disclosed that he has been following developments in Guyana more especially as it relates to the Caribbean Court of Justice proceedings as he is based in Trinidad and Tobago.

DPI said that Nagamootoo explained the current political situation in Guyana, noting the on-going consultations between the government and the opposition. He stated the administration’s commitment to a clean voter’s list and credible elections.