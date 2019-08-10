Allicock urges preservation of identity at Indigenous Heritage Month launch

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock yesterday sounded a call for the Indigenous peoples to preserve their own identity, even as they work with the rest of Guyana for the development of the country.

Allicock made the call at the launch for Indigenous Heritage Month 2019, which will be observed next month under the theme “Maintaining our traditional practices while promoting a green economy.”

“We need to be able to carve or create our own identity which is blended in the Guyanese society… We should be able to understand the value of what we have and not to give it up for anything else,” the Department of Public Information (DPI) quoted Allicock as saying at the launch, which was held at the Indigenous Village, Sophia. Allicock, the DPI report said, noted that the value of Indigenous peoples and their communities are often taken for granted, while noting the need to safeguard their culture, encourage the sustainability of traditions and traditional knowledge, promote cultural information to a wider audience, foster a stronger sense of Indigenous pride and cultural identity, and provide an understanding and appreciation of Indigenous environment. “We must be serious about what this means,” he noted, adding that there must be a determination in the preservation and protection of all customs…..