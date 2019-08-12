Increase in importation of electric vehicles seen in Guyana

With customs and duty exemptions in effect for the importation of electric vehicles, an increasing number of such automobiles can be seen on the streets of Guyana.

As part of the government’s measures to support a green agenda, those tax exemption provisions were made to encourage persons to move towards electric and hybrid vehicles. One fully electric vehicle which can be seen on the streets of Georgetown is the Nissan Leaf.

When Stabroek News visited an auto dealership that recently brought in five of the electric Nissan Leaf vehicles, it was noted that the dealer was not required to pay any duty on the cars which were on sale for $1.8 million. When asked if the infrastructure is currently present in Guyana to facilitate the vehicles, it was stated that the cars can be charged at the driver’s home. However, a special electric point would have to be installed at the point of charging.

The vehicles have an 80-kilowatt AC electric motor, which can be fully charged in about eight hours at a 240 volts charging station. However, it may take as long as 20 hours to charge utilising a 110 volts outlet. When charged, the car would have an 80km driving range.

There is no word from the country’s main electricity supplier, Guyana Power and Light, on whether infrastructural developments such as charging stations around the country for electric vehicles would be put in place.