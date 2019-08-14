Guyana

PPP continues protest for election date

The PPP protesters yesterday outside of the Ministry of the Presidency.
The PPP protesters yesterday outside of the Ministry of the Presidency.

Hundreds of supporters from the opposition PPP yesterday returned to the streets calling for an end to House to House Registration and for President David Granger, to announce a date for elections.

The crowd congregated on Vlissengen Road between Regent Street and South Road in front of the Ministry of the Presidency.

Supporters travelled from across the country to lend to their party’s call for the president to announce an election date.

Around the Web

More in Guyana

Rupununi farmer charged with arrow murder of wife’s suspected lover

By

Chief Justice to rule next week on challenge to house-to-house order

By

Burnt 7-year-old begins treatment in US

By

Comments

Trending