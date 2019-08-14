PPP continues protest for election date

Hundreds of supporters from the opposition PPP yesterday returned to the streets calling for an end to House to House Registration and for President David Granger, to announce a date for elections.
The crowd congregated on Vlissengen Road between Regent Street and South Road in front of the Ministry of the Presidency.
Supporters travelled from across the country to lend to their party’s call for the president to announce an election date.
