Mahdia miner jailed after stealing cash, phone credit in break-in

A young Mahdia miner has been given a two-year sentence for breaking and entering a shop and stealing $500,000 in cash and phone credit.

Kalvin Dos Santos, 21, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday and he pleaded guilty to the charge that between August 17th and August 18th, in the vicinity of Mahdia Town, he broke and entered the shop of Vie Shing Wang and stole $300,000 in cash and $200,000 in Digicel credit cards.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question at about 7.10 pm, Wang secured her business place. However, on Sunday morning at about 7 am, she discovered the front door of her shop was partially open. She further checked her shop and discovered that the cashier box containing the money and the credit cards was missing.

After checking her CCTV footage and seeing Dos Santos breaking into her shop, she made a report at the Mahdia Police Station and Dos Santos was later arrested.