American Airlines flight from Jamaica makes emergency landing in Miami with blown tire

(Jamaica Observer) A plane had to make an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after the pilots reported a damaged tire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to MIA’s Runway 9, at around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The American Airlines Boeing 737, identified as Flight 2370, departed from Kingston, Jamaica with 178 onboard with a reportedly damaged tire.

One of the plane’s left side tires blew out after it landed on the runway.

Passengers inside the jet could be heard on cellphone video clapping as the plane touched down at MIA.

“I was praying to God,” a passenger said.

“We had a perfect landing,” another passenger said.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the plane could be seen grounded.

Deirdre Harris said she and other passengers remained calm and said the pilot had kept them informed.

Harris added the passengers were aware they had a tire problem.

After the pilots performed a flyover at MIA to have ground crews look at the tire, the plane circled back and landed without issue.

“It was a fabulous landing,” Harris said. “It was really smooth and soft. Everything was professional. I have to say kudos to that pilot. Very, very, very well done.”

“It was harrowing, but it was really, really well done. Well executed,” passenger Denise Brady said.

“People were nervous as they should be, but it was smooth,” passenger Tamar Mclaren said.



American Airlines officials released the following statement after the emergency landing:

“American Airlines flight 2370 from Kingston, Jamaica to Miami, Florida made an emergency landing upon arrival because of damage to a tire. Our pilots landed the Boeing 737-800 aircraft safely, and it was towed to the gate. The 172 passengers and six crew members on board are all okay and deplaned normally.”

No one was injured.

“Very good job to the pilot and the crew. Very well-handled situation,” passenger Kei Harris said.

The plane has since been towed away and brought to Gate D20 as scheduled.