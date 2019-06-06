Trinidad: Ransom was paid for kidnapped Jamaican businessman

(Trinidad Newsday) RELATIVES of Jamaican businessman Yohan Chin have paid an undisclosed sum of ransom to his kidnappers who released him on Tuesday, police confirmed.

His release came one month after the relatives placed an advertisement, via a local security-based firm, in which they were “reaching out to his abductors to please call them to complete the negotiations for his safe release.” Police said Chin was taken for medical care and doctors gave him a clean bill of health. Police are however tight-lipped about the investigations, including the amount paid. Newsday learnt that Chin was staying at an “undisclosed location” and contacted his relatives, shortly after his release. Arrests are imminent, police said.

On April 14, gunmen dressed in police clothing kidnapped Chin from the house where he lives at Block Four in Palmiste. Two days later, one of Chin’s business partners reported the incident to San Fernando CID.

The 36-year-old pharmacy owner said he first received a call from Chin, who is in his 30s, the same day of the kidnapping. Chin told him that armed men, two wearing ski masks and two with hats with the word “police” written on them, came to his home and took him to an unknown location. Chin also asked the partner to organise some money, promising to call back with the instructions, the report said.

Chin called back sometime later and instructed the partner to go to his home and move a Porsche for safe keeping. On arrival, the partner reported meeting the house ransacked. A woman, originally from San Juan, was awakened by a commotion in the house and saw men dressed in police task force uniform.

Police said Chin contacted the business partner asking for US$6 million from the sale of a parcel of land in Chaguanas. The victim is also said to have asked for a further $400,000. While no reason was given for the requests for money, police said he may have been forced to make ransom demands. Police detained the business partner but later released him days later without charge.

ASP Pariman and Sgt Williams are leading investigations.